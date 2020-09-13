PUBG Mobile has witnessed the release of several versions that are region-specific, like KRJP and TW. The global version is a standard game that can be played by gamers from around the world. The most recent update of PUBG Mobile, New Era, introduced several new features to the game.

Players can directly download the latest version from Google Play Store. They can also download it via APK and OBB files. For those who are unable to download the game from the Google Play Store, we have prepared a step by step guide that will help you download the PUBG Mobile Global version via APK and OBB files.

How to download PUBG Mobile Global version APK and OBB 2020 latest: Step by step guide

PUBG Mobile Global version APK and OBB files. (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile Global version APK: Click here

PUBG Mobile Global version OBB: Click here

Players can follow the given steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Global version:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option in your device. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file, but don't open it yet.

Step 4: Copy the OBB files to - Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already).

Step 5: You can launch the game.

If you come across any error, you can consider re-downloading the files and following the steps mentioned above.

(Note: The time taken for downloading these files depends upon your internet speed)

The size of APK and OBB files are 63 MB and 1.79 GB, respectively. So you must make sure that there is enough storage space available on your device.

