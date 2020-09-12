PUBG Mobile KR or Korea is the most popular alternative version of PUBG Mobile. The game, published by PUBG Corporation, was made exclusively for users from the KRJP (Korea and Japan) region. This version of the game supports cross-play, so users can also play with friends who have the global version.

In this article, we discuss how you can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile KR on your Android device.

How to download PUBG Mobile latest KR version

#1 APK and OBB

Download Links

APK: Click here

OBB: Click here

Follow these steps to install the game via APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Next, enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ from the settings.

Step 3: Rename the OBB file to ‘main.14350.com.pubg.krmobile.obb’ and copy it to Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile (create a folder with this name if there isn’t one already).

Step 4: After the files are copied, you can open the game and enjoy it.

#2 Tap Tap

To install PUBG Mobile KR using Tap Tap, follow these steps:

Step 1: Download the Tap Tap app from the official website. You can also click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Open the app and search for PUBG Mobile KR using the search bar.

PUBG Mobile KR on Tap Tap

Step 3: Next, click on the install button.

Step 4: After the download and installation are done, you can play PUBG Mobile KR.

(Note: The time it takes to download the game will depend on your internet speed)

Players from the KRJP region can directly download the game from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

