PUBG Mobile KR boasts a wide assortment of in-game cosmetics that players can avail. Most of the exclusive items in PUBG Mobile KR can only be purchased using the in-game currency: UC. However, not every player can spend money to acquire UC, so users often look for alternative ways to get these cosmetics for free.

Redeem codes are one of the best means by which players can get all such items at no cost. In this article, we discuss all the Redeem codes in PUBG Mobile KR and how the players can redeem them.

Also Read: How to get UC in PUBG Mobile Korean version: Step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile KR Redeem codes: Full list of codes released this year

Here are the redeem codes released this year:

BAPPZBZXF5

URUZBZJ7GQDAEKKN

How to redeem codes in PUBG Mobile KR

Advertisement

How to redeem codes in PUBG Mobile KR

To use the redeem codes, players would have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official redemption center of PUBG Mobile KR. You can also click on the link provided below to visit the page.

Click here.

Step 2: Next, you would have to enter all necessary details like the redeem code, the UID and the verification code.

Step 3: After filling in all the required information in the text-fields, click on the Redeem button. A dialog box will appear, asking the user to verify the details of their account.

Step 4: Once redeemed successfully, the items will be sent to the player via the mail section in PUBG Mobile KR.

Redeem codes have a limit set upon them and aren’t unlimited. Only a specific number of players can redeem a particular code. If the limit is reached, a message will appear, stating that the code has expired. Players will then have to wait for a new set of codes to arrive.