PUBG Mobile KR is a version of PUBG Mobile made for players from Korea and Japan. The KR version boasts a wider variety of in-game cosmetics compared to the global version. To get these cosmetics, players would have to spend UC, which is one of the currencies used to make transactions in the game.

Due to their desire to obtain these items and cosmetics, players often look for ways to purchase UC in the Korean version.

In this article, we offer a step-by-step guide on how you can get UC in PUBG Mobile KR.

How to get UC in PUBG Mobile Korean version: Step by step guide

To purchase UC in PUBG Mobile KR, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile KR and click on the UC icon present on the top-right corner of the main screen.

Step 2: The various top-up options appear. Select the required number of UC to be purchased.

Step 3: After making a successful payment, the UC will be added to your account.

(Note: Players from other countries can only purchase UC using international debit or credit cards. No other payment methods will work. Your debit or credit card company might charge you for the international transaction.)

Cost of UC in PUBG Mobile KR

Prices of UC in PUBG Mobile KR

Here are the prices of the in-game currency in PUBG Mobile Korea:

60 UC – 70.99 INR

180 + 10 Bonus UC – 185.20 INR

600 + 60 Bonus UC – 617.33 INR

1500 + 300 Bonus UC – 1790.27 INR

2950 + 900 Bonus UC – 3580.54 INR

5900 + 2200 Bonus UC – 7099.34 INR

Players should never use any illicit means to acquire the in-game currency. If found guilty, their account will be permanently suspended.

