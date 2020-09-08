PUBG Mobile Korea is a version of the famous battle royale title developed for players from Japan and South Korea, often referred to as the KR version or PUBG Mobile KRJP. PUBG Corporation publishes the game.

Ever since the announcement of the New Era, PUBG Mobile players all around are the world have been excited, and were eagerly waiting for the 1.0 update, which would mark a fresh chapter in the game.

And finally, the wait is over, as the update is available for PUBG Mobile KR.

PUBG Mobile: New 1.0 update for Korean version released

Players from Korea and Japan will be able to directly download the game from Google Play Store and the App Store, respectively. The download space required for this update is 1.8 GB and 2.27 GB for Android and iOS, respectively.

Users of the other countries can download the game using the TapTap app. They can also download the game using APK and OBB files, as discussed here.

How to update the game from TapTap

For users that had previously downloaded the game using TapTap, they can update PUBG Mobile from the store. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players should open the TapTap app and search for PUBG Mobile KR.

Step 2: They can click on the update button. If users are downloading it for the first time, they will find the 'install' button instead of the update button.

Depending upon the internet speed, the time taken for the update/download will vary.

Step 3: After the update is complete, players will be able to try out the new features incorporated into PUBG Mobile.

Patch notes from the 1.0 update

The latest update will bring in several exciting and engaging features, including the much-awaited revamped version of Erangel, called Erangel 2.0.

Key features/changes: