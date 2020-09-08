PUBG Mobile Korean version 1.0 update for Android: APK + OBB download links

The PUBG Mobile Korean version 1.0 update has officially come out for everyone, and the game servers are now live. This latest update has added several features to the game, including the new Erangel 2.0 map, Cheer Park 2.0 and enhancements to the Livik map.

The size of the PUBG Mobile Korean version 1.0 update is around 1.8 GB for Android devices. For newer players, the size of the game will approximately be 2.27 GB. As the Korean version is only designed for some specific regions, we have prepared a detailed guide to install the game through external APK and OBB files.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Korean version 1.0 update APK and OBB files

PUBG Mobile KR 1.0 update APK download link: Click here

PUBG Mobile KR 1.0 update OBB download link: Click here

Download the APK and OBB files of the game from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on this downloaded file: Android_trunk_No73_1.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk. Allow installation from unknown sources, if you haven't enabled it, from Settings>Safety and Privacy> Install Apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder 'com.pubg.krmobile' in Android/OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the PUBG Mobile KR app and enjoy the game.

As mentioned earlier, the size of the update is around 1.8 GB. Thus, make sure that your phone has enough storage space to accommodate the game. In case the downloaded file indicates an error saying, 'There was a problem parsing the package', then consider downloading the APK and OBB files again.

PUBG Mobile Korean 1.0 update features

The latest update has introduced the following features and modes to the game:

New classic mode gameplay: Erangel 2.0

Livik improvements (New weapon M1014)

Beyond A.C.E.-themed gameplay

Payload mode (v2.0) is coming back

Halloween infection mode (available from October 23)

Graphic quality upgrades

Cheer Park: Training ground updates

Island in the Lake at Cheer Park

Cheer Park Halloween (available from October 23)

