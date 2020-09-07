PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass end date revealed

PUBG Mobile Season 15 is just around the corner as the ongoing season is about to end. PUBG Mobile Season 15 will begin on the 14th of September and will mark the beginning of the new Royale Pass. With the official release, the end date of the Season 15 Royale Pass has also been revealed.

According to data miners, the Season 15 Royale Pass is expected to be based on the Moon theme.

Read more: PUBG Mobile Season 15 outfits and skins.

When will PUBG Mobile Season 15 end?

PUBG Mobile Season 15 will end on 13th November 2020, and the RP section will be locked on the same date.

Season 16 is expected to commence from 14th November 2020. There will be a small in-game update that will be rolled out to unlock the RP section.

PUBG MOBILE NEW ERA is coming with the ALL-NEW anti-cheat system upgrade! We will make sure all the cheaters get the ban-pan they deserve!💪 pic.twitter.com/nGZ974aqfI — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 7, 2020

As always, Season 15 of PUBG Mobile will last for around two months. Season 16 will begin as soon as the previous season draws to a close.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Rewards

PUBG Mobile will roll out a new Samurai Oops Outfit that can be unlocked at level 100 of the Season 15 Royale Pass. According to the leaks that have surfaced online, a brand new set of tier rewards will be introduced to the game. The players will receive an iron mask on reaching the Platinum tier, and a parachute on reaching the Ace tier.

An exclusive RP Prime subscription, in collaboration with Google, was introduced in the last update, which included both Prime and Prime Plus.

The plan supports monthly, quarterly, and yearly payments. The players can collect 300 or 900 RP vouchers every month, along with redemption discounts and Airplane Ranking display perks.

Before Season 15 begins, PUBG Mobile will release its 1.0 Update, which is going to revamp the Erangel map completely, along with introducing Cheer Park 2.0 and enhancing the Livik map.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 1.0 update official patch notes released.