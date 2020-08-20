PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass: Reward leaks, release date and more

Season 15 of PUBG Mobile is just around the corner, and several leaks for the upcoming Royale Pass have started surfacing on the internet. As per the leaks, the Season 15 Royale Pass will be based on the Moon theme. The players will be able to see a variety of skins and outfits with a moon symbol on them.

Apart from the central theme, the developers will also introduce several new exciting and fascinating rewards, which will make the Season 15 Royale Pass even more special.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 logo (Image credits: The Funny Hunny YouTube)

In this article, we discuss some PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass leaks and the release date of the forthcoming Season 15 update.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass reward leaks

#1 Rose Moon Dacia Skin

The four-wheeler Dacia vehicle skin is the first reward that has been leaked by data miners. It comes in Rose color and is called 'Rose Moon Dacia.' Moreover, players can also see a moon symbol on it. The skin can be unlocked at level 20 of Season 15 Royale Pass. Here's a glimpse of the reward:

Rose Moon Dacia skin

#2 M762 Beryl skin

This upcoming M762 Beryl skin will be introduced in the free version of Season 15 Royale Pass. The combination of yellow and black color gives a premium look to the skin, and its clear pattern makes the weapon skin even more attractive. It's being said that it will be available at level 50.

M762 Beryl skin

#3 Kar98k Skin

The rarest reward of the upcoming Royale Pass will be the Kar98k skin. However, the name of the skin has not been revealed yet, but the final look of the skin has been spotted in the PUBG Mobile 1.0.0 beta version. The skin comes with a blue ribbon wrapped all over on the weapon's body, followed by a black color finish. Here's the final look of the skin:

Season 15 Kar98k skin

PUBG Mobile Season 15 release date

The current Season of PUBG Mobile is going to end on 13th September. As a result, PUBG Mobile Season 15 is likely to release on 15th September 2020.

As always, the game's servers will be taken down for maintenance.

All the above leaks have been sourced from The Funny Hunny YouTube channel. Watch his video below for all the rewards:

