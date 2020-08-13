PUBG Mobile 1.0.0 update: Release date and list of new features

The upcoming 1.0.0 update of PUBG Mobile is currently under development. Tencent Games, the developers of the game, are presently hosting the beta phase for the same version.

The next PUBG Mobile 1.0.0 update is going to be a significant one for the community as the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map is finally set to be released.

PUBG Mobile 1.0.0 update release date

A famous PUBG Mobile content creator, known by the name Classified YT, recently spoke about the release date of the forthcoming update and revealed that the PUBG Mobile 1.0.0 update is expected to be released on September 11. The YouTuber has a good track record when it comes to predicting PUBG Mobile content and leaks.

In addition to the release of the 1.0.0 update, players will also see a brand new Season 15 Royale Pass, which is reported to be based on the upcoming 'Halloween Theme'.

On this particular occasion, PUBG Mobile always introduces a Halloween theme in the game, which brings new lobby UI, events, pumpkins and much more.

Moreover, during the testing of the ongoing 1.0.0 beta update, many players spotted a lot of Halloween pumpkins laying around in the new Cheerpark mode.

If you're also excited for the upcoming update, make sure to check out this list of confirmed features that will be made available in PUBG Mobile 1.0.0 beta version.

PUBG Mobile 1.0.0 update features

Here are the patch notes of PUBG Mobile 1.0.0 beta version:

Erangel 2.0:

Upgraded graphics

Building adjustments

Adjustments to large resource points: Mylta Power/Quarry/Prison/Other Play Zone

New map elements: Added trenches, wooden barricades, abandoned tanks

Building structure changes

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 poster (Image credits: PUBG Mobile)

Livik Improvements:

New Weapon: M1014

Art and Graphics Improvements

Stage Balancing

Bug Fixes

Cheer Park:

Training Ground 2.0

Cheer Park Showdowns

Island in the Lake at Cheer Park

New Cheer Park in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: PUBG Mobile)

System Improvements:

