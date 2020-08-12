PUBG Mobile's dynamics and high-quality graphics make it a great battle royale game. Players can also experience intense matches in any of the four available maps. One of the coolest maps in the game is Vikendi, which is covered in snowy mountains and compounds. In this article, we discuss the top five sniper locations on this map.

Top five sniper locations in Vikendi map of PUBG Mobile

#1 Villa

Villa in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: cutewallpapers)

The best site to find a sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile's Vikendi is Villa. This area is one of the top hot drops in this map, and lots of squads land here. A player can expect four to five teams to come here per match to get the best loot. Villa has a decent spawn rate for good weapons on the map.

#2 Podvosto

Podvosto area in the Vikendi map

The second location to get your hands on a sniper rifle is Podvosto. This area has a secret cave where players can find sniper rifles like the Kar98k or M24, along with an 8x scope. Podvosto also has other small compounds that players can loot to get better armour and ammunition.

#3 Castle

Castle in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: Moot.com)

The castle is one of the safest locations on the Vikendi map. This area also has an excellent spawn rate for sniper rifles. A player can easily find his/her favorite sniper rifle quickly upon landing in the castle. There are chances of three to four squads coming here, based on the plane path.

#4 Cosmodrome

Cosmodrome in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: HD Technologia)

Cosmodrome area has lots of underground bunkers and compounds from where players can easily get their hands on a sniper rifle. After that, they can partake in long-range fights without worrying about getting knocked or killed.

#5 Krichas

Krichas in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: bLYYY YT)

Krichas is one of the best places to visit and get a sniper rifle quickly. This area is covered with small to medium buildings with great weapon spawn rates. A player can quickly find an assault rifles like M416 or AKM, along with his/her preferred sniper rifle in this area.

