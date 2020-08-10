PUBG Mobile: Top 5 sniper rifle locations in Erangel map

PUBG Mobile has some of the best selection of weapons, but sniper rifles are always top priorities among players. One reason is that a player gets a great adrenaline rush on hitting a headshot on an enemy. In this article, we discuss the top sniper rifle locations in the Erangel map in the game.

Top five sniper rifle locations in PUBG Mobile's Erangel map

#1 Pochinki

Pochinki in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: Free3D.com)

The best place to get a sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile's Erangel map is Pochinki. This area has a high number of compounds, which makes it one of the top loot percentage locations in the game. A player can quickly get a Kar98k or even an M24 sniper rifle in Pochinki promptly in one of these buildings.

#2 Sosnovka Military Base

Military base in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Zilliongamer)

The second location where getting a sniper rifle has the highest chances is the Sosnovka Military Base. It also comes under the tag of high loot areas, and a player can get a sniper rifle in either its three C-shaped building or the compounds near it. But the risk of landing here is also higher, as this place is one of the hot drops in the game.

#3 Rozhok

Rozhok in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Zilliongamer)

Rozhok is also one of the best locations to find a sniper rifle in Erangel in PUBG Mobile. This place has various small to medium compounds to get some good loot for yourself and your team. The risk of getting killed is mild, and with some easy tactics, you can easily wipe enemy squads.

#4 Gergopol City

Gergopol City in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Zilliongamer)

If a player wants to get a sniper rifle, Gergopol City is also a great choice. The city is just beside the Gergopol containers, and has some excellent loot for players in its compounds. A player can loot various apartments and other compounds to get their hands on a sniper rifle during a match.

#5 Novorepnoye

Novorepnoye in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Zilliongamer)

Novorepnoye containers come in fifth place in this list. This is always a favourite place for players who want to play aggressively and get into early gunfights. In each match, four to five squads land here whenever the plane path is going over these containers.

