PUBG Mobile Ace Union mode: Features and Memory Fragments in Erangel 2.0

PUBG Mobile 1.0.0 beta version has received its second update and the version number of the beta application has been changed to 1.0.1 beta version. As always, the developers introduce a new version to add new content and in the latest PUBG Mobile 1.0.1 beta update, a new mode has been featured in the Erangel 2.0 map known as 'Ace Union' which is going to be much interesting when it arrives in the global version.

In this article, we discuss about the Ace Union mode or event update in PUBG Mobile and will understand its functionality.

PUBG Mobile Ace Union mode in Erangel 2.0

While testing the 1.0.1 version, PUBG Mobile players must have seen various new spots in different colors with Ace Union written on it. In the upcoming Erangel 2.0 map, players will see several distinct spots on the minimap through which they can grab rare loot.

Introduction of Memory Fragments

Whenever the airplane takes off, the gamers will see a new option in the backpack section at the third number named 'Memory Fragment,' which will display a specific set of missions. After navigating to the option, five different memory fragments will be shown on the screen with different colors.

PUBG Mobile Memory Fragments (Image credits: Natural YT)

Types of Memory Fragments and their missions

Elite Sniper (Blue color) Treasure Adept (Purple color) Extreme Adventurer (Red color) Survival Expert (Green color) Swift Attacker (Orange color)

Each memory fragment will assign you a set of mission which needs to be accomplished to bag the rewards. After completing two tasks of any fragment, several locations will be unlocked and marked on the map similar to the fragment color.

Structure markers on minimap (Image credits: Natural YT)

After traveling to any of them, players can hit the reward button and collect their loot items like weapons, ammo, attachments and much more.

PUBG Mobile Memory Fragments missions (Image credits: Natural YT)

Who can redeem these Memory Fragments?

Whoever completes any of the two missions from the list can redeem these fragments by going near the structures. As aforementioned, these structures will be marked on the map once the player will unlock it.

(Image credits: Natural YT)

When will the Ace Union mode release in PUBG Mobile?

Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG Mobile, will release the Ace Union mode along with the roll-out of 1.0.0 global update. It's expected to come out on 21st September 2020, and on the same day, Erangel 2.0 map will also be released officially.

Will the Ace Union mode be time-limited?

The duration of the event has not been confirmed yet. But as per leaks, this mode will be introduced for a limited time and disappear after few weeks of the global release of PUBG Mobile 1.0.0 update.

All the screenshots used above have been sourced from a popular PUBG Mobile content creator Natural YT. Here's a video in which he has explained the same mode.

