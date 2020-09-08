PUBG Mobile KR is a version of the game exclusively made for users from Korea and Japan. It is actually published by PUBG Corporation, and not by Tencent Games. The Korean version has a fan community of its own, and is all set to roll out the New Era update today, 8th September.

For those who want to play the Korean version, we have prepared a detailed guide regarding the update process.

How to update PUBG Mobile Korean version: Step by step guide and download tips

PUBG Mobile KR Update

PUBG Mobile players from KRJP region can directly download the update from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Users from other areas can update the game via the TapTap app. Here’s how they can do so:

Step 1: Download the TapTap application on your device.

Step 2: Search for PUBG Mobile using the search bar.

Step 3: Press on the update button.

Step 4: Launch the game.

It is important to note that the players using older versions of the game will not be able to play with those who have the latest client. Hence, they should update the game as soon as it becomes available.

PUBG Mobile KR download tips

#1 While downloading the update, close all the background applications as they might consume a lot of data.

#2 Ensure that you have enough storage space on your device.

#3 Avoid updating the game using a slow internet connection as it might stop midway.

#4 Update the game using a WiFi connection or through a fast 4G network.

