The developers of PUBG Mobile have finally rolled out the much-awaited 1.0 update. The latest version marks the beginning of a new era, and is all set to revamp the game entirely.

The primary highlight of the update is the Erangel 2.0 map, which is the enhanced version of the original one. Fans had been eagerly waiting for it to be introduced to the game. The previous map had brought in the feeling of monotony, and fans wanted a breath of fresh air. Erangel 2.0 was announced during the PMCO Finals in July 2019.

The update has finally arrived and is available for download.

PUBG Mobile 1.0: Erangel 2.0 global release time revealed

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0

Erangel 2.0 will arrive in the game with the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update. A member of the community team of PUBG Mobile on the discord server stated:

"The update will start to roll out at 23:00 UTC and should be fully rolled out on Android by 03:00 UTC.

Fans across the globe will be able to update the game from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The update requires approximately 1.8 GB of storage space on Android, and 2.17 GB on iOS.

Update time

The users can also update the game by downloading APK and OBB files. Click here to know more.

Servers of the game will not be taken down for maintenance. Hence, the players will be good to go the moment they download the latest version.

It is crucial to note that the players using older versions of the game will not be able to play with those who are using the latest version of PUBG Mobile.

The game will also reward the players who download the game before 13th September. The rewards are as follows: