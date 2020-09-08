PUBG Mobile Global Version 1.0 update for Android: APK + OBB download link

PUBG Mobile 1.0 has finally hit the global servers, and players are all excited to play the new map and game modes.

The latest version of PUBG Mobile will bring many changes, including the much-awaited Erangel map and the new Halloween Infection mode, which will be added into the game in the next month.

A post made by Error 403, a member of the Community team, reads:

"The update will start to roll out at 23:00 UTC and should be fully rolled out on Android by 03:00 UTC."

Players can download the update directly from the Google Play Store. They can also download the updated version using the APK and OBB files.

In this article, we will provide you with the download link for the APK and OBB files of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update APK+OBB download

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update APK download link: Click here.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update OBB download link: Click here.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.0

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.0:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB file from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if you haven't done it already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the downloaded APK file. However, do not open it yet.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already).

Step 5: After the file is copied, you can enjoy playing the game.

If you encounter an error message stating that there was an error parsing the message, consider redownloading the APK and OBB file and follow the same steps.

