Amidst the rising tension between China and India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had banned 118 apps and games of Chinese origin on 2nd September. The list included two of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform – PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

Since the ban of these popular games, several videos, websites, and even posts on social media have surfaced, alleging that PUBG Mobile will break ties with Tencent Games and partner with Gameloft to bring back the game in India. However, there is no official information on the same, and we examine such claims in this article.

PUBG Mobile, Gameloft partnership for India has no official confirmation

Several videos have presented a fake Discord post as proof of the so-called pullout, as seen below. It is quite evident that the post is bogus, and there has been no update posted on the official Discord server of PUBG Mobile India.

The fake post being circulated

Also, many of these videos and posts are based on the tweet below, which makes claims about the collaboration. However, the tweet being circulated is also fake.

Fake twitter post being shown in several videos

You can see that PUBG Mobile India has not tweeted in the past two months.

Official page of PUBG Mobile India which shows that no tweet has been made

So, the tweets and posts presented in these videos that are making claims about this partnership are fake.

Conclusion

These are just rumours and speculations made by YouTubers based on dubious posts, and there is no confirmation on the same.

The players can follow the official social media handles of PUBG Mobile India to get all the correct updates.

