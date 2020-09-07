PUBG Mobile KR is a version of the popular battle royale game created for users of the Korean and Japanese regions. With the PUBG Mobile 1.0 New Era update around the horizon, fans are hyped and keenly waiting for its release in this version.

The wait is finally over, as the time and the date for the update have been officially announced. In this article, we discuss the same.

PUBG Mobile KR 1.0 update release date and time

The Korean version's 1.0 update will come out on 8th September 2020. It should roll out between 7:30 AM KST (4:00 AM IST) to 1:00 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). However, it may differ according to the device.

The users in the KR/JP region will directly be able to update the game via Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, players of any other area will have to update the game using the TapTap app. The size of the update will be 1 GB for iOS users and 1.5 GB for Android users.

The servers of the game will not be taken down for the update to take place. It is also essential to note that the older version of PUBG Mobile will not support matchmaking with the players having newer clients. So, it is advisable to update the game as soon as it is available.

The update will bring in a lot of changes in PUBG Mobile, with the revamped version of the Erangel map to also be released. It is a vital aspect of this significant update, and formidable changes will also be made to the UI and graphics.

According to the patch notes, several significant improvements have been made in the Livik map as well. You can click here to read the detailed patch notes.