PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update: Release date and time revealed

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update is all set to hit the global servers tomorrow. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the latest version to arrive since it was announced on the 24th of August. The wait is finally over and the date and time of the release have officially been revealed.

PUBG Mobile developers recently announced a significant upgrade to the Erangel map, which managed to set the community abuzz. The new update will introduce Erangel 2.0 to the game, among a plethora of other changes. It will also bring in much-needed tweaks like UI upgrade, Halloween Infection Mode and more.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile's Indian alternative, FAU-G, likely to release in October.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update release date and time

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update will hit the global servers on 8th September and will start rolling out from 2 AM GMT. The servers will not be taken down for maintenance, and the users will be able to play the game after updating it.

The players will be able to download the update from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The size of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update is expected to be around 1.5 GB for Android devices, and 1 GB for iOS devices.

The players will also receive rewards for updating their game between the stipulated time frame, 8th September to 13th September (UTC +0). The older version will no longer support matchmaking with the newer version. The rewards are as follows:

2,888 BP

100 AG

Red Racecar Knight Backpack (3d)

Advertisement

Patch Notes

Erangel 2.0 map

Improvements in the Livik Map

Beyond A.C.E.-Themed Gameplay

Halloween Infection Mode (available from 23rd October)

Payload 2.0 (coming soon)

Graphic Quality Upgrades

You can click here to read the detailed patch notes.