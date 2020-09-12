PUBG Mobile Korea (KR) is a version of PUBG Mobile published by PUBG Corporation for users from the KRJP region (Korea and Japan). It has a more extensive variety of cosmetics and other items in comparison to the global version of the game. The Korean version also contains a unique in-game currency called ‘Donkatsu Medal’, which players can use to acquire a different set of rewards.

Players from the KRJP region can directly download the game from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. If users from other regions want to download the game, they can do so by using APK and OBB files.

In this article, we discuss how you can download PUBG Mobile KR version APK and OBB.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile KR Redeem codes: Full list of codes released this year

PUBG Mobile: How to download Korean version APK and OBB

PUBG Mobile Korean version (KR) APK download link: Click here

PUBG Mobile Korean version (KR) OBB download link: Click here

You can follow the steps given below to download PUBG Mobile Korean version (KR) on your device:

Advertisement

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the aforementioned links.

Step 2: Next, you would have to enable the ‘Install from Unknown Sources’ option, if not done already. You can do so by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file but do not open it yet.

Step 4: Rename the OBB file to ‘main.14350.com.pubg.krmobile.obb’ and copy it to Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile (create a folder with this name if there isn’t one already).

Step 5: After the files are copied, you can open the game and enjoy playing.

The size of the APK and OBB files are 56.88 MB and 1.88 GB respectively. Players would, therefore, have to make sure that there is sufficient storage space on their device.

If you receive an error message, consider downloading the files again and perform the same steps mentioned above.

Also Read: How to get UC in PUBG Mobile Korean version: Step-by-step guide