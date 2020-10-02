How to install the PUBG Mobile KR version: Step by step guide and tips

PUBG Mobile KR or Korea is an alternative version of the popular battle royale game made for users from Korea and Japan. It consists of a higher number of in-game cosmetics than the global version, and has a unique in-game currency, Donkatsu Medal, that players can use to open crates.

Gamers from the Korean/Japanese regions can directly download and install this title from Google Play Store. But users from the other areas need to use APK and OBB files to do the same. For the latter, this article gives a comprehensive plan on how to install the PUBG Mobile KR version.

Detailed guide to install PUBG Mobile KR version

Here are the download links to the APK and OBB files of this game:

APK download link: Click here

OBB download link: Click here

Players can follow these steps to install PUBG Mobile KR on their devices:

Step 1: They need to download the APK and OBB files from the links above.

Step 2: Next, users have to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ options, if not already done, by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: They can then install the APK file, but should not open it.

Step 4: Players must rename the OBB file to ‘main.14350.com.pubg.krmobile.obb’ and copy it to Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile (create a folder with this name if there isn’t one already).

(It is important to note that the game will not work if gamers don’t rename the OBB files)

After the OBB files get copied, they can open PUBG Mobile KR and enjoy it.

Tips

#1 The APK file size is 65 MB, while the size of the OBB file is 1.80 GB. Players must make sure that they have enough storage available before installing this game.

#2 If they face any error while installation, users can consider re-downloading the files and following the steps mentioned above.

#3 It is always recommended to download the game on a stable internet connection.

