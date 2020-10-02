PUBG Mobile VN version APK download: Step by step guide and tips

PUBG Mobile VN or Vietnam is one of the versions of this renowned battle royale game. It is explicitly made for users of the Vietnamese region and published by VNG Game Publishing.

Players from Vietnam can directly download this game from Google Play Store/Apple App Store. And users from other regions who wish to try out this title can do so via the APK and OBB files.

This article provides a detailed guide on how to download the APK file for PUBG Mobile VN.

Also read: Mr Conqueror’s (Madan) PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

PUBG Mobile VN APK download

To install and successfully run this game, players need to download both the APK and OBB files.

APK download link: Click here

OBB download link: Click here

They can then follow these steps to install the PUBG Mobile VN version:

Advertisement

Step 1: First, users have to download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Next, they have to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option, if not done already, by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Gamers have to locate and install the APK file, but not open it.

Step 4: Then, they need to copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.vng.pubgmobile (create a folder with this name if there isn’t one already).

After the OBB file gets copied, players can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile VN.

The size of the APK and OBB files are 65 MB and 1.80 GB, respectively. Therefore, players must ensure that they have enough storage space available before installing this game.

If the users face an error stating that ‘there was a problem parsing the package,’ they can consider redownloading the APK and OBB files and following the same steps mentioned above.

Also read: How to download PUBG Mobile global version APK and OBB 2020 latest: Step by step guide

Tips

#1 Ensure that there is sufficient storage space on the devices.

#2 Depending on the internet speed, the time taken for the download or update will vary.

#3 Gamers must close all background applications, so the download happens quickly.

#4 It is always recommended to download/update the game using a stable internet connection, so it doesn’t stop midway through.