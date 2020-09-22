Mr Conqueror’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Mr Conqueror, or Madan, is a popular Indian PUBG Mobile content creator and streamer. He regularly streams the popular battle royale game on his channel and has amassed a subscriber count of 508k.

In this article, we take a look at his in-game details.

Mr Conqueror’s PUBG Mobile ID

Mr Conqueror or Madan’s PUBG Mobile ID is 51013737408, and his IGN is IGL¯MaDaN.

Mr Conqueor’s stats

His stats in Squads

The popular content creator has played 114 squad matches in the ongoing season of PUBG Mobile. He has stood victorious in 66 of them, which translates to an incredible win ratio of 57.9%. Madan has also finished in the top ten 101 times.

He has notched 665 kills with a sublime K/D ratio of 5.83. The YouTuber has also inflicted an average damage of 865.4 per match.

His stats in Solos

Mr Conqueror hasn’t played any squad matches in Season 15 of PUBG Mobile, but has featured in 32 solo games. Madan has six Chicken Dinners and 14 top ten finishes. With 216 kills, he has maintained an overwhelming K/D ratio of 6.75, and has also dealt 717.8 average damage per match.

His YouTube channel

Mr Conqueror started his journey in content creation over one and a half years ago. The first video on his channel dates back to March 2019. Since then, there has been no looking back, and he has uploaded 353 videos in that time period. He has over 73 million combined views as well.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel, ‘M A D A N.’

He also has another channel, named ‘M A D A N Live.’ But he hasn’t uploaded content there for a while.

His social media accounts

Mr Conqueror is active on Instagram.

To view his Instagram profile, click here.

He also has a Discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

