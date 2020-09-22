PUBG Mobile KR is one of the alternative versions of the renowned battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. It is made explicitly for users from the Korean and Japanese region and is published by PUBG Corporation.

In this article, we offer a step-by-step guide on how to download the KR version of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile KR version new update download: Step by step guide

Users from the KRJP region can directly download the game from the Google Play Store. Here are the ways by which the players from other countries can download PUBG Mobile KR.

#1 TapTap

PUBG Mobile KR on TapTap

To download the game from the TapTap store, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download the official TapTap app from its website. You can click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Next, open the app and search for ‘PUBG Mobile KR’ using the search bar.

Step 3: Now, click on the install button.

Step 4: After the download and installation processes are complete, you can open the game and enjoy it.

#2 APK and OBB

Download Links for the files

APK - Click here

OBB - Click here

Follow the steps given below to install the APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links mentioned earlier.

Step 2: Next, enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ from your device’s settings, and install the APK file.

Step 3: Rename the OBB file to ‘main.14350.com.pubg.krmobile.obb’ and copy it to Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile (create a folder with this name if there isn’t one already).

Step 4: After the OBB files are copied, you can start playing PUBG Mobile KR.

(Note: The time taken to download the files depends on your internet speed)

