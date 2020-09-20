PUBG Mobile Lite has been one of the most popular mobile battle royale games since a long time. The game sees 60 players parachute onto an island to look for supplies and battle it out among themselves. It has been designed for users who own a low-end device, and cannot play its better version, PUBG Mobile.

Even though the game does not have a massive player base like PUBG Mobile, the developers don't shy away from rolling out new updates regularly.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update saw the game getting much-needed fixes and additions. The main highlight of the update was the Zombie mode, also called as the Survive Till Dawn mode.

In this article, we discuss everything that you need to know about the new mode in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Zombie mode in PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update: All you need to know

As mentioned earlier, Zombie mode is the latest addition to the list of Arcade game modes present in the game. It was first introduced during the Halloween of 2019, and has been rolled out for the second time now.

In this mode, the players need to fend off the zombies who come to attack them, along with 60 other players. Eliminating them gives various items like ammo and bandages, which can aid the player in surviving till the last. Several other features, like Liquid Nitrogen Mine, have been added to the mode.

You can watch this trailer below to know more about the Zombie mode in PUBG Mobile Lite:

New modes, new items, new adventures! Check out the newest PUBG MOBILE LITE patch today! pic.twitter.com/8c67Hzy8Px — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) September 19, 2020

How to play the Zombie mode in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players can follow these steps to play the Zombie mode in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the mode change option present on the top-left corner.

Click on the mode change option.

Step 2: Click on the 'Arcade' tab. Several game modes will appear.

Press on the Arcade mode

Step 3: Select the 'Survive Till Dawn' game mode and press OK.

Click OK

Step 4: Click on the start button when you're ready to go.

