How to add symbols in a PUBG Mobile in-game name: Step-by-step guide

It is no secret that PUBG Mobile has revolutionised the battle royale genre on the mobile platform, paving the way for multiple games of a similar nature to be created in the last few years. The game sees 100 players landing on an island, and the last player/team standing gets the Chicken Dinner.

PUBG Mobile players often look for cool and unique in-game names, with several symbols and various fonts, to make themselves stand out from the other 99 players on the battleground.

Players are generally required to set their IGN when they initially register for the game. The name can be changed later only by using the rename card.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to add symbols to your in-game name in PUBG Mobile.

Also read: DDoS attacks plague PUBG Mobile servers as players get disconnected worldwide

How to add symbols to a PUBG Mobile name

Since regular keyboards do not have symbols, players have to use specific websites that provide them with this feature.

Here are some of the websites that can help you incorporate symbols into your in-game name:

Advertisement

coolsymbol.com

gypu.com

fsymbol.com

fancytexttool.net

fancytextguru.com

Follow the steps given below to add symbols to your PUBG Mobile name.

Step 1: Open one of the websites mentioned above and copy the desired name.

Step 2: Open PUBG Mobile and go the inventory.

Step 3: Click on the section present below the emotes.

Step 4: Click on the rename card and press on the use button. A pop-up appears, prompting you to enter the new name.

Step 5: Enter the name with the desired symbol and click OK. The in-game name will be changed.

It is essential to note that the rename card can only be used once in a day.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: What is the DDoS attack affecting servers across the world?