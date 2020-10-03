PUBG Mobile: What is the DDoS attack affecting servers across the world?

PUBG Mobile has recently been facing the problems of disconnecting and servers freezing. The game developers are looking into the issue and are actively working on resolving the same, which is being caused by DDoS attacks, as per the message posted by the devs.

PUBG Mobile: A discussion about the DDoS attack

The official response by the developers on their social media handles stated the following:

"Dear players, we are currently encountering several waves of DDoS attacks against our systems that are causing players to disconnect. Our team immediately started taking action and is working closely with local Internet service providers to resolve the issue."

"We aim to bring back the normal gaming experience to our players as soon as possible. With this announcement, we would also like to inform you that a new anti-cheat patch will be released soon. In the meantime, we have deployed more security team members to put a serious stop to cheaters. Like our players, we have always had a zero-tolerance policy against cheating and hacking."

"We thank you for your patience and continued support as we work towards creating a fair and even playing field for our players."

What are DDoS attacks?

DDoS stands for Distributed Denial of Service, a cyber-attack that attempts to make a network resource unavailable for the users by flooding it with excessive traffic from various sources. This overloads the system and makes it difficult for legitimate user requests to be fulfilled.

In simple words, the servers are overloaded with traffic, making it difficult for the users to connect to it, causing the disconnecting and freezing issues.

All that the players can do is wait for the developers to resolve this issue. Until then, they will not be able to play PUBG Mobile.

The message also stated that the developers would be releasing a new anti-cheat patch to solve cheating and hacking problems.