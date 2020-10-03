PUBG Mobile 1.0 update Taiwan version for Android: APK and OBB download links

PUBG Mobile has several region-specific versions like KR, TW, VN and more. PUBG Mobile TW is a version of PUBG Mobile created for users from Taiwan.

Players from Taiwan can directly download the game from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Meanwhile, users from other regions can get this version using the APK and OBB files of the game.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to download the APK and OBB files for PUBG Mobile TW version.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update Taiwan version for Android: APK and OBB download link

Here are the download links for both APK and OBB files:

APK file download link: Click here

OBB file download link: Click here

Players can follow these steps to install the TW version of PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option, if not done already.

Step 3: Install the APK file but do not open it yet.

Step 4: Rename the OBB file as ‘main.14350.com.rekoo.pubgm’ and copy it to Android/OBB/com.rekoo.pubgm (create a folder with this name if there isn’t one already).

(The game will not work if you don’t rename the OBB file. Also, do not change the extension of the file.)

You can then open the PUBG Mobile TW version after the files are successfully copied.

The sizes of the APK and OBB files are 57 MB and 1.8 GB respectively. Therefore, players must make sure that they have enough storage space available before downloading the files.

If players face any error message stating ‘there was a problem parsing the package’, they can try re-downloading the files and following the steps given above again.

