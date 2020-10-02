PUBG Mobile Lite APK download in Jio phone is fake, and all related videos are misleading

PUBG Mobile Lite is extremely popular among players and was developed to cater to those with low-end devices. This game has found an excellent presence and player base in India since being released.

Such is the popularity of this title that several videos have emerged alleging to provide players with a way to download and play PUBG Mobile Lite on a Jio phone. This has left many users wondering about this possibility.

PUBG Mobile Lite APK can’t be downloaded on Jio phones; all related videos should be avoided

PUBG Mobile Lite is only available on the Android platform, and there is no way to download and play it on Jio phones. All such videos that claim to provide players with a way to play this game on the Jio phone are 100% fake.

Here are some of the reasons

#1 Despite the fact PUBG Mobile Lite is developed for low-end devices, it still needs 1 GB of RAM. The Jio phone comes with only 512 MB of RAM, which is not sufficient.

#2 The most glaring issue is the compatibility; the Jio phone runs on KaiOS, which doesn’t support PUBG Mobile Lite.

#3 There is no chance of this game running on the Jio phone. However, hypothetically, even if it does run, then the controls would be quite complicated, and the screen would be too small for a battle royale game.

Conclusion

As mentioned earlier, all such videos are fake and bogus, and players should not waste their time looking for a way to play this game on their Jio phones, since there isn’t one. These videos usually mislead users by playing the video of gameplay from PUBG Mobile Lite.