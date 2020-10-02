PUBG Mobile Lite Season 8: How to rank up quickly

PUBG Mobile Lite features a rank system that makes the game very competitive, as all the players wish to push their ranks further and reach the pinnacle. Getting to the higher tiers undoubtedly increases respect among peers, and for many, it is a reason to brag.

Apart from this, pushing the rank comes with add-on benefits, as players receive several exclusive in-game rewards for reaching certain levels. However, pushing up the levels requires persistent efforts, and with that mind, here are some to do so in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Guide to rank up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 8

#1 Playing with the same teammates

If someone is playing the squad or duo mode, then playing with the same set of teammates that also wish to push the rank certainly helps. Playing with the same gamers not only increases coordination but also the chances of winning the game, as the roles automatically get divided.

#2 Timing of the rank push

It is essential to begin pushing the rank from the beginning of the new season and reaching the highest tier possible in the first week. This is because competition is lesser in the earlier part of the season as compared to the middle and end, as most players will be looking to push ranks during the latter.

#3 Balance between kills and wins

Getting kills and Chicken Dinners are both essential to pushing the rank in PUBG Mobile Lite. Getting the latter gives more points than a kill. However, this doesn’t mean players neglect the kills part. They must play somewhat cautiously but, at the same time, not miss out on freebies in terms of the kills.

#4 Drop location

The drop location plays a crucial role in deciding the course of the match. Landing at a hot-drop is undoubtedly fun, but there are equal chances of getting killed if gamers don’t get a weapon quickly. It is necessary to pick a location where they can find a fair amount of loot and don’t run a high risk of getting killed.

#5 Consistent efforts

It is not difficult to push the rank, as mentioned earlier, but it requires consistent efforts. Players must play all the matches to get some points, and not take any game casually, as all games matter while pushing the rank.

