PUBG Mobile will release new anti-cheat patch update to prevent DDoS attacks

Following the release of the new anti-cheat system and the 1.0 global update in PUBG Mobile, hackers are now ruining the game servers through DDoS attacks. If you're a regular PUBG Mobile player, then you might have noticed the sudden loss of connection or a network error during a match.

Sometimes, your internet connection might be the root cause of this error but these days, cheaters are performing DDos attacks on PUBG Mobile servers to hinder the gaming experience.

PUBG Mobile have responded to this issue with a statement on their Twitter handle. It reads:

"The PUBG MOBILE team are currently actively working to resolve the DDoS attacks against our systems and the new hacking issues."

They added:

"We are currently encountering several waves of DDoS attacks against our systems that are causing players to disconnect. Our team immediately takes action and starts working closely with local service providers to resolve the issue."

PUBG Mobile announce the release of a new anti-cheat patch update

In order to ensure the continued availability of services, the developers have decided to release a new anti-cheat update to prevent further DDoS attacks and cheating activities.

PUBG Mobile announced the following:

"On this announcement, we also would like to inform you that a new anti-cheat patch will be released soon. In the meantime, we have deployed more security team members to put a serious stop to cheaters. Like our players, we have always had a zero-tolerance policy against cheating and hacking."

Players can expect this new update to roll out in the coming weeks. Once the update is released globally, you will be notified via a pop-up on the screen whenever you launch the game.

For now, however, players will have to wait for the error to get resolved by the PUBG Mobile team.

