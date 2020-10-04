How to choose the best sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is a popular mobile battle royale game. And with the recent 0.19.0 update, there has been an influx in the number of new users.

If these players want to push their ranks, finding the ideal sensitivity settings is a must. The choice of settings is entirely subjective, and many newer players are not sure how to choose the best settings in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Usually, gamers select the settings based on how fast their reflexes are, and how fast they want their character to change directions in game, but many newer players are unaware that they can do so, and also, how to change these settings.

In this article, we discuss some aspects to keep in mind when doing the same.

Guide to help choose the best sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 Preference

Most players don't customize sensitivity settings according to their convenience, instead choosing the default settings. This does not help them improve at the game, so going by their preferences will go a long way in helping them get better at PUBG Mobile Lite.

The choice of settings is subjective, and players must also alter them based on the device used. They must not copy the exact sensitivity settings of other users or professional players, as it will more often than not fail to yield the desired results.

#2 Style of play

The style of play is another aspect that plays a significant role in choosing the ideal settings for sensitivity. It varies from user to user, and he/she must set the sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite appropriate to his/her style of play.

Aggresive players usually use a higher sensitivity bandwidth, which helps them move and look around quicker. Passive players, meanwhile, use a more sedate and lower sensitivity range to suit their game play. Hence, users should keep their style of play in mind when choosing their sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite.

#3 Layout

There are several different types of layouts available to PUBG Mobile Lite players. Consequently, they must also adjust their settings based on the layout being used. For example, gamers using the thumb setup require a higher sensitivity than that of the other layouts.

Layouts also differ depending on how the player chooses to play, and here again, the playstyle and comfort of use play a role in choosing the best one. Knowing which layout gives them the maximum chance at success is important for users.

Several other factors also affect this choice for players. They must try to adjust the sensitivity according to these aspects, and set the one that best suits them.

Players can follow these steps to change their sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the settings icon.

Step 2: Next, press on the sensitivity tab.

Step 3: The players can then adjust their sensitivity according to their preference.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these ‘newbie’ methods!)

