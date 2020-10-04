How to download PUBG Mobile Lite global version APK: Step-by-step guide & tips

PUBG Mobile Lite provides its players with a battle royale experience similar to PUBG Mobile and was explicitly made for users with low-end devices. The game has been downloaded over 100 million times on Google Play Store since its release over a year ago.

The recent 0.19.0 update hit the game servers on 17th September and brought several new features including a new game mode and two new vehicles. Players can download the global version of the game via Google Play Store or by using the APK file.

This article provides you with a step-by-step guide on how to download the latest global version of PUBG Mobile Lite using the APK file.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite global version APK

APK File download: Click here

(Players do not require the OBB file to install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.)

Follow the steps given below to install PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Download the APK file of the game from the link mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the 'install from unknown sources' option. You can skip this step if already done.

Step 3: Locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: After the installation is over, you can open PUBG Mobile Lite and enjoy it.

Tips

#1 Players are advised to download the game on a stable internet connection.

#2 Close all background applications while downloading the files.

#3 The size of the APK file is 565.9 MB. Therefore, players must ensure that they have enough space available on their device.

#4 If players face any error, they can try re-downloading the files and following the steps given above again.

#5 Make sure that the device is charged before starting the download.

