Survivor Medal in COD Mobile: All you need to know

Image Credits: uhdpaper.com
Nishant
ANALYST
Modified 06 Oct 2020, 09:12 IST
Feature
COD Mobile is a popular game on the mobile platform, developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision. It features a variety of game modes and maps that lets it stand out from the other games of its genre. This game also features a ranked system that categorises users based on their skill-cap.

In COD Mobile, there are various medals that players can acquire. To get these, users have to complete specific tasks. In total, there are over 85 medals, 42 of which are for the multiplayer mode.

Survivor Medal is one of the 42 medals that the players get in the multiplayer mode. Many of the newer players wonder how they can obtain this medal, and in this article, we discuss the same.

What is the survivor medal in COD Mobile, and how can the players get it?

Survivor Medal in COD Mobile
As mentioned earlier, it is one of the medals in COD Mobile. Here’s its in-game description:

‘Killed an enemy when you were severely injured.’ 

The Survivor Medal is relatively easy to obtain; players have to kill a foe when they have low health in any of the multiplayer modes.

Gamers can watch the following video to know more about how they can get this medal:

Apart from this, there are 41 other medals for the multiplayer mode, and here are all of them:

  • Nuclear Killer
  • Ultimate Terminator
  • Brutal
  • Mega Kill
  • Relentless
  • Ruthless
  • Merciless
  • Bloodthirsty
  • Berserker
  • Super Kill
  • Frenzy Kill
  • Fury Kill
  • Triple Kill
  • Collateral
  • Scrapped
  • Blackout
  • Kingslayer
  • Comeback 
  • First Blood
  • Back Stabber
  • Avenger
  • Savior
  • Headshot
  • Raining Death
  • Bull’s Eye
  • Revenge
  • Knockout
  • Long Shot
  • One Shot, One Kill
  • Nuclear
  • Kill Chain
  • Ultra Kill
  • Unstoppable
  • Popcorn
  • Giant Killer
  • Rejected
  • Fuzz Buster
  • Crackdown
  • Prop Hunter
  • First Kill

(Note: This article is for players still new to the game, as they often find themselves in need of help regarding certain elements of the game.) 

Published 06 Oct 2020, 09:12 IST
COD Mobile
