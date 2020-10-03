COD Mobile or Call of Duty Mobile has become incredibly popular since its release about a year ago. The battle royale sensation has several unique aspects and game modes that separate it from other games of the same genre.

In one of its recent events called Technogeek, players are given the opportunity to obtain 10 Event Points by using the CD Machine 2 times in Downtown. In this article, we discuss the CD Machine in COD Mobile.

CD Machine in COD Mobile: All you need to know

As mentioned earlier, the CD Machine is a part of the Technogeek event, which started yesterday, i.e., 2nd October and ends on 14th October. Players have to drop down in the ‘Downtown’ location and go into the central building to find the CD Machine.

Press on the 'Use Device' option

They would then have to click on the ‘Use Device’ button and press on the ‘▶’ icon to use the CD Machine.

Click on the 'Play' icon

Players can watch the following video to know the exact location of the CD Machine:

The Technogeek event in COD Mobile

Technogeek event in COD Mobile

The COD Mobile developers add several events to the game that provide players with opportunities to get numerous items like skins, operator skills, and more.

Here are the rewards that players can get in the Technogeek event:

20 Points – Parachute – Freight Train

40 Points – Wingsuit – Freight Train

60 Points – ATV – Freight Train

80 Points – Hacker (BR Class)

100 Points – Special Ops 3 – Iridescent

Players have to complete various tasks to earn points. As mentioned earlier, the event ends on 14th October. Therefore, players have ample time to complete the missions and get all the rewards.

