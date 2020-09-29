Ranks in COD Mobile: Explaining the ranking system

COD Mobile has emerged as one of the most popular options on the mobile platform since its release in October 2019. According to a report by Sensor Tower, this game has crossed the milestone of 250 million downloads worldwide as of June 2020.

Like many other titles in its genre, COD Mobile is very competitive and consists of a ranking system, where players are divided into several ranks based on their skill level. The tiers for both the major modes, Multiplayer and Battle Royale, are the same.

In this article, we explain the ranking system in COD Mobile

As mentioned earlier, the ranks for both modes are the same, and here are all the ranks present in this game:

#1 Rookie

This is the initial rank at which every player starts their COD Mobile ranked journey. Users having 1-1000 Rank XP are placed in Rookie, which is further divided into five tiers — Rookie I to Rookie V (200 XP per tier). Players will be able to see several bots while playing a match in this rank.

#2 Veteran

Users that cross the 1000 Rank XP mark are promoted to the Veteran tier in COD Mobile. There are five tiers in this rank as well — Veteran I to Veteran V. It consists of players between 1001-2000 Rank XP (200 XP per tier).

#3 Elite

Elite is the next rank on this list, and consists of five tiers, and users between 2001-3000 Rank XP are placed in the Elite Rank (200 XP per level). They will hardly be able to find bots in this tier across modes.

#4 Pro

This is the rank where the competition starts getting tougher, as players having 3001-4500 Rank XP are placed here. As all the other ranks before, this is further divided into five tiers — Pro I to Pro V (300 XP per tier).

#5 Master

Master is the second-highest rank in COD Mobile, and comprises of players having 4501-6500 Rank XP. This rank also has five tiers — Master I to Master V (400 XP per tier) — and consists of players that are significantly better than newer ones.

#6 Legendary

Legendary is the top-most rank in COD Mobile, and unlike the earlier ranks, it doesn’t have any tiers. All players above 6501 Rank XP are placed here.

