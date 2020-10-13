COD Mobile Season 11 update size and time revealed

COD Mobile is an immensely popular game on the mobile platform. One of the primary reasons behind its growth since release is the regular updates brought in by the developers. With each update, they add several new features to this title.

Season 10 has finally concluded, and the much-awaited Season 11 update has hit the servers. Players can download COD Mobile's new season update and try out all the added features, including weapons, and a map.

COD Mobile: Season 11 update size and time details

The size of the update on the Android platform is 0.97 GB, while iOS users have received an update of over 2 GB. It has started rolling out for users worldwide, but some devices and regions are yet to receive this update, though it is expected to arrive soon.

After downloading this update, users will get to download several other resources like maps, weapon camos, soldiers, and more. The Ranked Series 7 has also begun, and the ranks of the players have been reset.

COD Mobile celebrated its first anniversary earlier this month, and the events related to this milestone will begin from 15th October, with the next Battle Pass also starting on the same day. Its price is expected to remain the same, with the regular variant costing 220 CP and the Battle Pass Advanced being valued at 520 CP.

Here are some of the patch notes of the update:

New ranked mode series rewards

New events

New battle pass available on 15th October

Changes in MP and BR modes (Multiplayer and Battle Royale)

New attachments

Blueprint adjustments

Players can click here to read the complete patch notes of the Season 11 update in COD Mobile.

