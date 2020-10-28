How to get NA-45 sniper rifle in COD Mobile

With its 1st anniversary update, COD Mobile launched various events and added exciting new features to the game. One of these additions is a groundbreaking weapon called the NA-45, which is a one-of-a-kind sniper rifle. It is the first primary weapon in COD Mobile to deal area damage. With the NA-45 sniper rifle, players will be able to fire explosive shots and suppress enemies from long distances.
In this article, we take a look at the special features of the NA-45 sniper rifle and how you can obtain it from the seasonal events in COD Mobile.
COD Mobile: How to get the NA-45 sniper rifle
Before we discuss the steps to obtain the NA-45 sniper rifle, let us have a look at the lethal features of the gun:
- It has lower single-shot damage compared to other sniper rifles but a player can still one-shot with precision shots.
- Explosive damage triggers on every second shot that lands within the range of the first shot of the NA-45.
- It is one of the highly customizable weapons in COD Mobile, with unique magazines for different situations and urgencies.
- It deals explosive damage of 93, with an accuracy, range and control of 70, 95, and 70 respectively.
Let us now look at how you can obtain the NA-45 sniper rifle in COD Mobile. To acquire the weapon, a player has to complete a series of quests in the game.
Follow the steps given below to do so:
- Step 1: Run COD Mobile on your device and tap on the 1st-anniversary event section that will appear on the left-hand corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Opt for the 'Seasonal event' section.
- Step 3: Tap on the 'Elite Marksman' section and a series of quests will follow.
There will be a total of 8 quests to complete in the game. After a player completes all the individual tasks, he/she will get the NA-45 sniper rifle as a reward. The quests are as follows:
- Kill 10 enemies with agile perk equipped.
- Kill 5 enemies with Sniper Rifles.
- Earn Long Shot Medal 5 times.
- Kill 15 enemies with any Sniper equipped with any 2 attachments.
- Kill 20 enemies with any Sniper equipped with any 5 attachments.
- Kill 20 enemies with Outlaw Sniper Rifle equipped with any Laser.
- Kill 20 enemies with Outlaw Sniper Rifle equipped with any Optic.
- Kill 20 enemies with Outlaw Sniper Rifle equipped with any 4 attachments.
After completing all of the tasks mentioned above, players will be rewarded with the NA-45 sniper rifle in their load-outs.
Published 28 Oct 2020, 13:48 IST