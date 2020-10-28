How to get NA-45 sniper rifle in COD Mobile

With its 1st anniversary update, COD Mobile launched various events and added exciting new features to the game. One of these additions is a groundbreaking weapon called the NA-45, which is a one-of-a-kind sniper rifle. It is the first primary weapon in COD Mobile to deal area damage. With the NA-45 sniper rifle, players will be able to fire explosive shots and suppress enemies from long distances.

In this article, we take a look at the special features of the NA-45 sniper rifle and how you can obtain it from the seasonal events in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: How to get the NA-45 sniper rifle

Before we discuss the steps to obtain the NA-45 sniper rifle, let us have a look at the lethal features of the gun:

It has lower single-shot damage compared to other sniper rifles but a player can still one-shot with precision shots.

Explosive damage triggers on every second shot that lands within the range of the first shot of the NA-45.

It is one of the highly customizable weapons in COD Mobile, with unique magazines for different situations and urgencies.

It deals explosive damage of 93, with an accuracy, range and control of 70, 95, and 70 respectively.

Let us now look at how you can obtain the NA-45 sniper rifle in COD Mobile. To acquire the weapon, a player has to complete a series of quests in the game.

Follow the steps given below to do so:

COD Mobile Menu

Step 1: Run COD Mobile on your device and tap on the 1st-anniversary event section that will appear on the left-hand corner of the screen.

Step 2: Opt for the 'Seasonal event' section.

Step 3: Tap on the 'Elite Marksman' section and a series of quests will follow.

There will be a total of 8 quests to complete in the game. After a player completes all the individual tasks, he/she will get the NA-45 sniper rifle as a reward. The quests are as follows:

Kill 10 enemies with agile perk equipped. Kill 5 enemies with Sniper Rifles. Earn Long Shot Medal 5 times. Kill 15 enemies with any Sniper equipped with any 2 attachments. Kill 20 enemies with any Sniper equipped with any 5 attachments. Kill 20 enemies with Outlaw Sniper Rifle equipped with any Laser. Kill 20 enemies with Outlaw Sniper Rifle equipped with any Optic. Kill 20 enemies with Outlaw Sniper Rifle equipped with any 4 attachments.

After completing all of the tasks mentioned above, players will be rewarded with the NA-45 sniper rifle in their load-outs.