COD Mobile: 3 best LMGs in October 2020

COD Mobile is known for its intense combats and adrenaline rush during matches. It is one of the most famous battle royale titles and offers players a range of weapons, including ARs, SMGs, LMGs, etc.

LMGs, or Light Machine Guns, are one of the most preferred guns in COD Mobile. There are various weapons from this class available in Call of Duty: Mobile, and we list down the top three LMGs in this title.

Most potent LMGs in COD Mobile

Note: The attributes and capabilities of the LMGs listed below are the default ones, and a player can further increase or decrease their capabilities with various loadout attachments in the Gunsmith section.

1) M4LMG

Image Credits: fossbytes

The M4LMG is the only LMG in COD Mobile with a high damage rate of 46 at its default setting. It also has a pretty balanced accuracy, fire rate, and range of 61, 63, and 64, respectively.

These attributes make this weapon the most viable and popular choice in this game. Moreover, if a player uses perks like 'lightweight,' this gun performs at its peak as its mobility is enhanced.

2) UL736

Image Credits: fossbytes

The UL736 comes second only because it's overall balance falls slightly short when compared to the M4LMG. With its damage of 40 and fire rate and range of 62 and 70, respectively, it also has minimal recoil when compared to other LMGs in COD Mobile.

Playing with this gun is like using an AK-47 with a monstrous magazine and less recoil. But the catch here for more stability is lesser mobility. Players can further enhance this feature with suitable attachments and perks in the loadout section of COD Mobile.

3) RPD

Image Credits: fossbytes

The RPD is a commonly-found LMG in COD Mobile. It offers a high damage rate of 41 and the same accuracy (61) as the M4LMG. This firearm has a fire rate and range of 66 and 52, respectively, so it is the most suitable weapon if gamers are to abuse and exploit enemies or wipe down a whole squad in a cannonade of bullets.

Though it has much lesser mobility of 52 and pretty heavy recoil, both of these aspects can be subdued by equipping suitable attachments and perks in the Gunsmith section.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's thoughts, and choosing a weapon over another is an individual's personal preference under any circumstance.