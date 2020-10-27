Like all other BR titles, COD Mobile includes a system of displaying a player's credibility and skillset in the game through achievements, titles, and medals. In COD Mobile, there are several medals that the players can earn, each of which requires completing a particular task or a series of tasks.

There are a total of 85 medals that a player can get in the game, and they shine as a souvenir for the player's achievement and skill capacity displayed in the game. The savior title is one of those titles which can be achieved very easily without much toil.

In this article, we discuss how one can get the Savior medal quickly and easily in COD Mobile.

How to get the Savior medal easily and quickly in COD Mobile?

Savior medal is separately available for the multiplayer and zombie modes. But since the latter has been removed from COD Mobile, players can only get this medal in the multiplayer mode. The Savior medal has a constraint of rescuing teammates at least once in a single match by assisting teammate in killing an opponent.

To receive the medal, a player must select the Multiplayer Mode in COD Mobile and gather a squad, either with friends or random teammates.

Once the match starts, a player needs to stick to any one of his/her teammates until they face an enemy. As soon as the opponent injures or attacks his/her teammate, the player needs to knock down the opponent before his/her teammate gets killed.

It is essential to keep in mind that until the opponent has injured the teammate, the player cannot obtain the medal, and knocking down the enemy first will not work.

To obtain the medal, one has to assist his/her teammates five times, which isn't very difficult. At first, though the medal description seems challenging to perform, there is no complicated or vigorous work required to attain this medal in COD Mobile.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the thoughts of the writer, and what may seem to be an easy achievement for one may not be the case for the other.