The best MX9 loadout in COD Mobile Season 6

Season 6 of COD Mobile introduced new content as expected, and at the center of attention is the new MX9 weapon that players can unlock and use. For some, the gun may already be familiar.

The MX9 is a submachine gun that debuted in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Weapons and maps returning from older Call of Duty games are typically the norms for COD Mobile.

When new firearms do come out, users in the COD Mobile community are always waiting to find out whether they will be at the top of the food chain or quickly forgotten in the new season.

In the case of the MX9 submachine gun, it appears it has some great potential in the meta for close-quarters. However, it doesn't offer up anything that many other submachine guns don't already cover. In other words, the MX9 is a reasonably average addition to the roster so far, but it leans more towards the stronger side of the scale in COD Mobile.

Like many submachine guns in COD Mobile, though, the right attachments with some weapon levels will allow gamers to optimize the full potential of the MX9 submachine gun.

The best attachments for the MX9 in COD Mobile Season 6

Though the MX9 is a submachine gun that isn't set apart, as it has no unique strengths or drawbacks, there are some similar weapons to compare. Other options like a Fennec will be familiar to anyone using an MX9.

Best attachments for the MX9 in COD Mobile

Barrel : MIP Extended Light Barrel

: MIP Extended Light Barrel Underbarrel : Infiltrator Foregrip

: Infiltrator Foregrip Rear Grip : Firm Grip Tape

: Firm Grip Tape Stock : Agile Stock

: Agile Stock Ammunition: Large Caliber Ammo

The MIP Extended Light Barrel is the first addition on this list, and it will give the MX9 more damage range to utilize, along with some additional ADS bullet spread accuracy.

Next is the Infiltrator Foregrip, which gives the weapon more ADS movement speed and movement speed overall. It comes with no negative effects.

As for the rear grip attachment, the Firm Grip Tape will compensate for some of the ADS speed lost on the barrel attachment. It provides ADS speed as well as hit flinch resistance.

For the stock, the Agile Stock is a great option that gives the MX9 more sprint to fire speed. On top of that is a considerable boost to ADS movement speed.

Finally, players should equip the Large Caliber Ammo, giving the MX9 a large hit multiplier to body shots in COD Mobile.

Note: This article is based on the player's opinions.

