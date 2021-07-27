COD Mobile Season 6 update release date, time, and new features revealed

COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water received a positive response from the fans when it was released. Players got their hands on tons of new stuff like BP rewards, Legendary Ghost, new functional weapons, Legendary weapon blueprints, new MP maps, and many more.

Activision has officially revealed the release date of COD Mobile’s upcoming season. The new season of the popular Battle Royale title also brings in new items and features that include the return of zombies after months of build-up.

Today’s article will discuss the details regarding the release of COD Mobile Season 6.

When is COD Mobile Season 6 launching: Release date, the official name, and other details

What is COD Mobile Season 6 called?

Every COD Mobile season is given an official name to suit the theme of the season. The sixth season of COD Mobile has officially been named "The Heat."

Announcing Season 6: The Heat

Prepare to relocate with new maps, operators, weapons, and more!



🆕 New season is deploying in #CODMobile on 7/30 UTC! pic.twitter.com/MVBR6ZwxHA — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) July 27, 2021

When will the COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat update arrive?

The upcoming season of COD Mobile is all set to be released on July 29th, 2021, at 5 PM (PT) or on July 30th, 2021, at midnight (UTC).

New features in COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat

New Season and new features (Image via Activision)

The upcoming season is expected to bring tons of new stuff like new maps, new functional weapons, new epic operators, and, more importantly, the return of zombies.

New maps

New MP mode map "Slums" to arrive in Season 6 (Image via Activision)

The upcoming COD Mobile season will introduce two new multiplayer maps to the game:

Slums - A COD Mobile: Black Ops II map that was remastered in Black Ops 4 is coming to COD Mobile in MP mode.

Stack - A small-sized COD: Modern Warfare map, which is expected to feature in Gun Fight MP mode.

New weapons

COD Mobile Season 6 is bringing two new functional weapons to the game (Image via Activision)

Two new functional weapons are slated for launch in COD Mobile Season 6:

Rytec AMR: A semi-automatic rifle from Modern Warfare is expected to arrive later in Season 6 as an in-game event reward.

MX9: MX9 will be an SMG class weapon that will be a part of the Battle Pass as the tier 21 reward.

New tactical equipment

New Shield Grenade (Image via YouTube@Hachwa)

Swarm: The upcoming COD Mobile will add a new scorestreak to the line-up, which players can use to summon a swarm of Hunter Killer drones to rain upon their enemies. The new scorestreak will be available as a tier 14 reward in the upcoming Battle Pass.

Other equipment: Apart from Swarm, players will see the arrival of a new operator Skill Dynamic Armor, a Shield Grenade (for a 60-second shield), and a new Martyrdom red perk which will drop a live grenade after death.

Return of zombies

Undead Siege (Image via Activision)

Zombies are also returning to the game through Undead Siege mode in the Isolated BR map. Players will have to survive the waves of zombies at night while equipping themselves with a good amount of loot in the daylight.

The mode will be fought over five days and five nights in-game, indicating five waves of zombies. The mode will also feature in the Undead Siege-themed event later in Season 6, including multiple event rewards.

