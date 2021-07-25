COD Mobile officially announces the return of Zombies with "Undead Siege"

COD Mobile has now confirmed that Zombies mode will be in the game next season. They have released an official trailer for Undead Siege, which is what Zombies mode will be called in the upcoming Season 6.

After a long tease and tons of speculation, Zombies mode is finally back in COD Mobile after what seems to be an eternity. According to the test server, there is also a new camo in the hold, Aether Crystal, which can only be unlocked by playing the Undead Siege mode in COD Mobile Season 6.

Therefore, players will have to grind the re-released mode hard and fast in order to unlock the brand new completionist camo.

There is some talk that this mode is going to be a limited-time-mode. While most players definitely do not want it to be an LTM, COD Mobile devs have learned their lesson a long time ago.

When Zombies mode first came out, the traffic was so low compared to multiplayer and Battle Royale that Activision had to pull the mode out. While some zombie regulars complained, most of the COD Mobile community did not seem to care. However, in late 2020, the demand for a revamped Zombies mode rose again. Demand grew stronger with Treyarch's release of Zombies in the Black Ops Cold War.

The entire Call of Duty franchise became obsessed with it and COD Mobile players wanted their version back.

Finally, the COD Mobile devs have brought the mode back, with a different gameplay, which was leaked a week ago to be the Seven Days mode from COD Online.

Official words from the COD Mobile devs about the future of Undead Siege

The news of Zombies returning has got everyone excited. However, some did not appreciate the fact that COD Mobile is only bringing it back as an LTM. The demand is that mode become a stand alone regular, similar to Battle Royale. To address this issue, COD Mobile devs have replied and here's what they have to say:

"Hey all, we love you for the hype and excitement 🥰, but just to address one comment we are seeing a lot about it being a limited time mode. We treat pretty much all new modes as limited time by default. It is really just all about seeing the reception, long-term interest, and performance of the mode. If people play it a lot and consistently over a good length of time then it doesn't have to be limited. If you play Undead Siege and think it deserves to stay around then don't stop playing it! Make it a normal part of your what you play in CODM and that will show us that it should stay longer 👍."

The message is clear and therefore if players want this mode to become permanent, all they have to do is grind it well. The release of the Aether Crystal completionist camo might just do the trick, but COD Mobile players will have to wait until Season 6 to find out.

