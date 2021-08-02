New melee weapon Wrench launched in COD Mobile 

COD Mobile players have a new melee weapon to add to their loadouts, courtesy of the new Undead Siege mode that has been added to the game. The new melee weapon is the Wrench and contrary to previous speculation, it is not exclusive to Undead Siege mode.

Players can equip the Wrench directly into their loadouts from the melee sections. It offers a one-hit kill similar to every other melee weapon in the game. The Wrench is an integral part of the new zombie mode. The damage output is 200 and it has an accuracy of 70. The fire rate is 10, which is higher than a few other melee weapons like the Axe and Baseball Bat.

Stats of the Wrench in COD Mobile (Image via COD Mobile)

In Undead Siege mode, players use the melee weapon for various purposes. It can be used to kill zombies and repair any broken machine. Players can repair grenade turrets, sentry guns and even the Richtofen's Control Center when it is attacked by Warden zombies. To repair any machinery, players need to hit the broken machine with the Wrench. The Wrench is automatically equipped in Undead Siege mode and is unavailable as ground loot.

Use the Wrench in COD Mobile Undead Siege to win matches

COD Mobile has introduced Undead Siege in the game and Hard mode effectively lives up to its name. Players will find it difficult to get beyond night 3 or 4, because the zombie hordes grow in size tremendously - to a point where it is overwhelming for a team to control if they do not efficiently strategize their defense.

One of the best ways is to upgrade the turrets and other defenses and purchase War Machine, Death Machine and the Goliath at the right moments, is to clear off any zombies that are attacking the Control Center.

However, when there are a few seconds left and no options remaining to purchase an upgrade, players can simply focus on repairing the Control Center by hitting it with the Wrench. While two players focus on killing zombies, the other two can counter the damage on the Control Center by repairing it at the same time. It is an efficient way to win rounds but only as a last-minute resort.

