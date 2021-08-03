Best Chopper loadout in COD Mobile Season 6

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat is continuing its balanced meta from Season 5 where players cannot pick a single weapon as the very best above all other weapons. The AS-VAL, Fennec and the DR-H are probably the top three, but they are closely followed by the ASM10, QXR, PP19 Bizon, Holger 26 and Chopper. Even the RPD with the FMG attachment is making its way to the top 10 best weapons of Season 6.

The newly added MX9 is also a very viable weapon and it behaves very similar to the Fennec, except there is considerable damage drop off at range. Fennec, on the other hand, is very powerful at medium range, the time-to-kill being ridiculous if a player can control the recoil and hit every shot.

However, there are many players who prefer to use LMGs in recent times to take advantage of those extra bullets and kill multiple enemies without having to reload. This makes gameplay more aggressive than with most assault rifles, as players do not have to worry about taking on multiple enemies with a 100-round magazine.

Chopper is a unique LMG as it allows players to hip-fire at all times with the perfect build. Furthermore, it has high mobility compared to other LMGs and can be used to play aggressively instead of sitting back. Players can easily wall-bang with the Chopper and simultaneously get multiple kills by spraying across spawn walls in re-spawn matches in COD Mobile.

Aggressive Chopper gunsmith in COD Mobile

This build will be hip-fire only and, therefore, most of the attachments will focus on making the hip-fire accuracy better. The Heavy Handle attachment makes the hip-fire only, significantly reducing its ADS time. Furthermore, players are able to see way more around the screen without ADS-ing and that makes it the best LMG for aggressive gameplay in COD Mobile.

Since Chopper has a large magazine, the Sleight of Hand perk is necessary to keep the reload speed down to a minimum. The Monolithic Suppressor increases range and also silences the weapon so that players can sneak through enemy ranks easily in COD Mobile.

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel - Chopper Infantry

Perk - Sleight of Hand

Laser - MIP Laser 5mW

Underbarrel - Heavy Handle

