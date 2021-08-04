How to unlock Ak117 and M4LMG Mosaic in COD Mobile

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat is on and players have a lot of content to work with at the moment which includes a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of content, new operators, scorestreaks, weapons, maps and a lot more.

Undead Siege Zombie mode has also been launched in the game and players are currently grinding the new completionist camo, Aether Crystals, by playing the limited time mode. The new zombie mode also has its own dedicated Battle Pass that players have to progress to unlock multiple free rewards in COD Mobile.

Two new seasonal events were added to the game today and by completing those, players can unlock brand new Mosaic skins for the AK117 and the M4LMG. The Ak117 is a very dependable assault rifle and it also received a buff in Season 6, making it one of the meta weapons for this season. The M4LMG does its job in COD Mobile Battle Royale and Undead Siege mode, as players can "spray and pray" with the 100 round magazine. Furthermore, the weapon has negligible recoil which helps in clearing out squads and zombies at the same time in COD Mobile.

Unlock the Ak117 by completing the Scorestreak Smash event in COD Mobile

Below are all the challenges players need to complete to successfully unlock the Ak117 Mosaic skin:

Image via Call of Duty Mobile

Earn 2000 Scorestreak points

Use Scorestreak 15 times in multiplayer matches (Shield Turret Scorestreak is available in the Credit Store now!)

Kill 15 enemies wth the Hardline perk equipped

Kill 20 enemies with Scorestreaks in multiplayer matches

Kill 20 enemies with the Hunter Killer Drone Scorestreak

Use the Swarm Scorestreak twice in multiplayer matches (Swarm Scorestreak is available in the free Battle Pass)

Kill 25 enemies with the Swarm Scorestreak

Similarly, the M4LMG can also be unlocked by completing the Run and Gun event. Here are the objectives required by players to unlock the M4LMG Mosaic skin:

Image via Call of Duty Mobile

Play 5 multiplayer matches

Kill 20 enemies with any SMG

Kill 30 enemies with any Pharo equipped with five attachments

Kill 30 enemies with any Pharo while equipped with Persistence and Amped Perk

Kill 30 enemies with any MX9 equipped

Win 5 matches with any MX9 equipped with any Dragon camo

Players have 21 days to complete these objectives and unlock both skins in COD Mobile.

