COD Mobile: Best weapons in Season 8 and their loadouts

COD Mobile Season 8 has one of the most balanced metas the game has witnessed in a long time. This allows players to utilize their arsenal and use weapons of their choice instead of adhereing to a single kind for victory.

The focus on this season's best weapons is more about accuracy than damage.

There are a few weapons that will make it to the top of the list this season because of their dynamic abilities. This article will provide individual loadouts for each of the meta weapons that are currently ruling COD Mobile Season 8.

Ideal meta weapons to wield in Season 8 of COD Mobile

1) MX9

Probably the most used weapon of this season, the MX9 is easy to employ, has very less recoil and melts enemies even before they can react. MX9 came out last season but it has truly risen in power in COD Mobile Season 8.

Best for close range gunfights, the MX9 might surprise COD Mobile players with its accuracy at range.

Barrel- MIP Extended Barrel Light

Stock - Agile Stock

Laser- Aim Asisst Laser

Ammunition- Large Caliber Ammo

Rear Grip- Rustle Grip Tape

2) CR-56 (M67 Ammo build)

The CR-56 might be one of the most balanced assault rifles in the game but it will not stand a chance against fast-firing SMGs. However, the tables are completely turned with the M67 Ammo magazine which has semi-auto fire rate and deals a damage of 60 per hit.

This makes it a two-shot or even a one-shot kill if players execute a headshot. The M67 ammo turns the CR56 AMAX into a marksman rifle like the SKS.

3) PP19- Bizon

Bizon has been the go-to weapon ever since it was released. The weapon has virtually no recoil and with a huge magazine, players can spray and pray as much as they like. If they are unable to execute headshots, Bizon would be an ideal choice to find rhythm.

Suppressor- Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel- MIP Extended Light Barrel

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

4) Holger-26

Some might argue this is the best weapon of the season but the Holger-26 in all its form can still be outclassed with the right tactics. This does not negate the fact that this weapon is incredibly powerful, and being an LMG, players can simply spam over 100 bullets accurately without feeling recoil.

Holger-26 is undoubtedly the best weapon to use in re-spawn matches on COD Mobile.

Muzzle- MIP Light Flash Guard

Stock- RTC Steady Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Foregrip- Strike Foregrip

Rear Grip- Granualted Grip Tape

Honorable mentions

RPD, Locus, M13 and the PDW-57 all get honorable mentions but do not make the list because the weapons mentioned on top will defeat them in majority of gunfights.

Snipers are undoubtedly overpowered in Season 8 and they still play the same role as in all previous seasons of COD Mobile.

With a plethora of options laying at their disposal, players can employ multiple tactics and playstyles. However, assessing one's options is a prudent and necessary step in COD Mobile Season 8.

