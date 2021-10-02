COD Mobile: Global Weapon Exchange and Anniversary Cake events- rewards and more

COD Mobile rolled out its second anniversary update earlier today and players have a host of new events to participate in, and earn free rewards at the same time. The free rewards include Epic blueprints, Epic characters and lots of cosmetic items.

With the new update, COD Mobile also launched a new weapon, the M13 assault rifle. Players can unlock the base version of the rifle for free or purchase the Mythic variant which came out today with the Dominion Mythic Drop.

A new Ghost skin has also been released with this lucky draw. Players who opt to pull all the items from this Mythic drop will have a chance to purchase the first Legendary Thermite.

All events that players can participate in the second anniversary celebrations (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

The Global Weapon Exchange and Anniversary Cake event are two of the most lucrative events that players will wish to take part in. The rewards are free, and all players have to do is grind through the game and its different modes.

How to redeem rewards in the Global Weapon Exchange event in COD Mobile Season 8

Players who have been regularly playing Season 8 since the update dropped would have had collected a bunch of anniversary badges that they have no idea what to do with. With the recent anniversary update they finally have an outlet for the use of these badges.

Over a month ago COD Mobile asked players to select from weapons and four graphic styles. The most chosen weapon and the most chosen skin was put together, and released for free during the second anniversary update.

Players will need to collect 30 anniversary badges in exchange for the new PP19- Bizon Epic blueprint that was selected globally by players across all regions.

Unlock the PP19-Bizon Cybernetic Heartbreak in the Global Weapon Exchange (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

After gathering 30 anniversary badges from the login rewards and the credit store, players will be able to unlock the PP19-Bizon Cybernetic Heartbreak.

The Anniversary Cake, and Puzzle events are also available for players to explore and earn more rewards during this festive season of COD Mobile.

