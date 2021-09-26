COD Mobile: Best MX9 loadout for Season 8

COD Mobile Season 8 is live and players are currently exploring all the new content that has been added as part of the second-anniversary update. Players are also experiencing the new buffs and nerfs in the game that go on to dictate the working meta.

Those who have been following the World Championships and the Stage IV contests across regions will know what weapons the pros are preferring to go with. The AS-VAL, Holger-26 LMG and the MX9 remain at the top of the list.

However, when it comes to versatility and dynamic performance, the MX9 will comes out on top. This SMG is very powerful and accurate at the same time, allowing COD Mobile players to melt enemies with ease.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Best loadout for the MX9 in COD Mobile Season 8

This loadout will focus on high mobility, raising it to 110 while accuracy will take a slight hit. The damage range will also be increased by the Monolithic Suppressor. It does not have any attachments that are useful enough to increase the fire rate.

Best loadout for the MX9 in Season 8 of COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Barrel- Built-In Silence Barrel

Stock- Agile Stock

Underbarrel- Infiltrator Foregrip

Ammunition- Large Caliber Ammo

Rear Grip- Rustle Grip Tape

This loadout will do well in respawn mode and Search and Destroy. However, players can still tweak the attachments according to their playstyle.

MX9 SMG in Season 8 of COD Mobile: An overview

The MX9 came out last season in the Battle Pass and since then has become the go-to weapon in COD Mobile. There are two different ammunition attachments and both of them provide pros and cons that players can use according to their playstyle.

The ADS time on the weapon can be decreased majorly with the right attachments, allowing players to push far into enemy territory and engage in multiple gunfights at the same time. It also has decent headshot damage and an extremely fast fire rate which reduces time-to-kill to a great extent.

The accuracy of the weapon is well balanced, with a bit of horizontal recoil while strafing. In conclusion, if players are losing matches, they might want to pick up the MX9 to have a better shot.

