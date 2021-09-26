COD Mobile: How to redeem Prime Gaming rewards 

COD Mobile Season 8 is live, and this season is celebrating the second anniversary of the game. Players are already being treated to a ton of new content and free rewards that can be redeemed by playing the game.

This time, COD Mobile has collaborated with Amazon Prime this season and is offering more free rewards.

There are a few conditions that players have to fulfill to redeem the rewards in COD Mobile Season 8. This article will lay down the steps that players need to follow to earn the rewards.

Prime Gaming is offering an epic weapon blueprint and more in COD Mobile Season 8

COD Mobile players who have Prime Gaming memberships will be the only ones able to redeem these exclusive free cosmetics. Members will be able to unlock HBRa3-Moonstone and rare Calling Card-Abominable. The HBRa3 blueprint is an epic variant and might be one of the rarest skins in the game as it can only be acquired via Prime Gaming collaboration in COD Mobile Season 8.

Below are the steps to redeem Prime Gaming exclusive cosmetics on COD Mobile:

Go to the Prime Gaming offer page. Click here for the link.

Click on the "Claim now" tab.

Login into Prime Gaming with an active membership account. Players without Prime Gaming membership will not be able to redeem the rewards.

Follow the guidelines, click on "Continue" and then on the "Go to Activision" tab. Players will get redirected to Activision's website where they will have to link their account.

Log in to the Activision account that is linked with COD Mobile and follow the guidelines as they pop up.

End the redeem process by clicking on "Complete Claim."

Once the entire process is completed, players will be able to claim the free rewards from the mailbox of their COD Mobile account. Since it is a rare item, players would definitely want to show off these rare skins during their matches in Season 8.

In the two years since its launch, the game has gained huge popularity by cumulating content from the established Call of Duty franchise. Fans can only hope that free content of such quality will keep being added to the games.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan