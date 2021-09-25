COD Mobile: Where to find Scylla and Merc 5 in Blackout map

COD Mobile Season 8 is out, and there is a ton of new stuff to explore. A brand new Battle Pass has been launched with exclusive 50 tiers of cosmetic content. There is also a new themed event called 'Counterattack'.

This event can only be played on the new Blackout map in battle royale mode. Blackout is the first BR map of the Call of Duty franchise and was initially launched with Black Ops 4 in 2018.

Counterattack requires players to interact with multiple NPCs, and players are finding it hard to locate some characters like Scylla and Merc 5. This article will provide the location of these COD Mobile NPCs in detail so that players can directly drop in and complete all the missions.

Locations of COD Mobile NPC operators Scylla and Merc 5 in Blackout

The Counterattack event requires players to play the Blackout BR map and recruit multiple different NPCs from it during the matches. By playing matches, players are also collecting materials that are essential to complete the missions in this event.

There are a total of 16 NPCs on the map, and each has multiple missions for the players to complete. Players will have to locate them in their exact locations to interact with them and obtain missions. Completing these missions will allow them to recruit operators for the Counterattack event on COD Mobile.

Scylla is located in the gas station in Rivertown. Players will find her standing right outside the deli beside the gas station. Players can approach her and start the mission, which requires them to drop a few supplies like armor plates, light ammo and heavy ammo. Scylla will in return give players some loot like Kinetic Armor and more ammo.

Merc 5 is located in Ghost town. Simply follow the NPC marker on the minimap to find him outside the shed. Players will have to drop him a shotgun and sniper ammo along with some armor to recruit the operator for the Counterattack event.

Merc 5's profile provides a hint to the location of the NPC on the Blackout map (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Select and dispatch operators in the event screen to collect points and earn free rewards like MX9 Second Round in COD Mobile.

